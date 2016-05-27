PORT LOUIS May 27 Mauritius' trade deficit
narrowed by 1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this
year to 16.27 billion rupees ($462.87 million) on the back of
lower import prices, official data showed on Friday.
Statistics Mauritius said the price of imports fell 4
percent to 37.43 billion rupees after the cost of mineral fuels
and lubricants dropped by 26 percent to 4.67 billion.
Exports declined 6 percent to 21.15 billion rupees, as the
re-export of telecommunications equipment and accessories fell
to 1.68 billion rupees from 3.99 billion, the statistics agency
of the Indian Ocean said in a statement.
The agency said based on recent trends and information from
various sources, total exports for 2016 are forecast to be 95
billion rupees against imports of 171 billion.
"Consequently, the trade deficit is expected to be around 76
billion rupees," the agency said.
Britain was the main buyer of Mauritius' goods in the
period, accounting for 13 percent. China was the main supplier
with 17 percent of the island's total imports.
($1 = 35.1500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Louise Ireland)