PORT LOUIS May 18 Mauritius' unemployment rate
fell to 7.3 percent in 2016 from 7.9 percent in the previous
year, the country's statistics office said on Thursday.
Statistics Mauritius said in a statement this was the lowest
level since 2008 when unemployment rate was at 7.2 percent.
“The population of working age ... numbered 975,500, of whom
581,000 consisted of the labour force (or were economically
active) resulting in an activity rate of 59.6 percent. The
number employed totalled 538,600 whilst the number unemployed
stood at 42,400,” the agency said in a statement.
Mauritius counts people 16 years and older as part of its
workforce.
Mauritius' economy is likely to grow by 3.8 percent this
year after growing 3.5 percent in 2016, Statistics Mauritius
said in March.
