PORT LOUIS Nov 6 Mauritius-based Sun Limited , formerly Sun Resorts, said its pretax loss widened 40 percent in the first quarter ending September 30, blaming costs associated with the closure of three of its resorts.

Sun Limited, which also operates in the Maldives, posted a pretax loss of 384.93 million rupees ($10.75 million) in the first three months of its financial year, up from a loss of 273.33 million a year earlier.

"The impact of the closures of Le Touessrock, the Four Seasons Resort in July 2015, and Kanuhura since August 2015 have affected significantly the results," the firm said in a statement.

However, it said although in a seasonally low quarter tourist arrivals to Mauritius posted an encouraging 14.7 percent increase from last year while Maldives rose 3.6 percent.

Sun Limited increased its room occupancy by 4.5 percent to 74.5 percent while revenue per available room (RevPAR) and total net revenue per available room (TRevPAR) rose by 12.3 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Revenue fell to 783.84 million rupees from 815.05 million with the company's loss per share 2.38 rupees versus 2.37 rupees a year earlier.

The company said it expected its results to continue to be impacted by closure costs in coming quarters.

The group's shares were unchanged at 36.10 rupees at 11 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).

($1 = 35.8200 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jason Neely)