(Adds quote from Mitel CEO)
By Sneha Banerjee and Liana B. Baker
March 2 Canadian telecom services provider Mitel
Networks Corp said on Monday it would buy
U.S.-based Mavenir Systems Inc for $560 million in a
bid to expand its telephone services to the high-speed 4G LTE
mobile market.
Shares of Toronto-listed Mitel, which said the deal would
"modestly" hurt profits in the second half of 2015, were down
about 15 percent.
"Investors are absorbing it," Mitel's chief executive, Rich
McBee, said in an interview. "A lot of our investors don't know
who Mavenir is, but when they look underneath the covers they
will realize this deal makes sense."
Stephens Inc analyst Barry McCarver said that "investors
were hoping for an accretive deal in 2015, and this is not going
to be accretive for about a year, year and a half."
Richardson, Texas-based Mavenir's stock jumped nearly 23
percent to $17.80, making it the third-biggest percentage gainer
on the New York Stock Exchange.
McBee said Mitel first approached Mavenir in July about a
tie-up.
The cash-and-stock deal comes a few months after Mitel's bid
to buy U.S.-based ShoreTel Inc was
scuttled.
Mitel will still be acquisitive but probably not pursue
another large deal until this one is integrated, McBee said.
Buying Mavenir will help Mitel tap the market for voice over
long-term evolution, a technology known as VoLTE that repackages
voice calls as data and transmits them over carriers' high-speed
data networks.
Mavenir's customers include T-Mobile and Verizon
Communications.
"Until now, Mitel has been focused on enterprise, but
mobility is also very important, especially as carriers focus on
bringing new applications to market," McCarver said.
Mitel serves business customers with unified communications
services, mostly over landline phones.
Mitel said on a conference call that it was targeting annual
cost savings of $20 million through the Mavenir deal, which is
expected to close in the second quarter.
Mavenir's stockholders will receive $11.08 in cash and 0.675
Mitel share for every Mavenir share held. The offer was valued
at $17.94 a share, based on Mitel's Friday closing price.
BofA Merrill Lynch is Mitel's financial adviser, and Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Osler, Hoskin &
Harcourt LLP are its legal counsel.
White & Case LLP are legal counsel to BofA Merrill Lynch and
Credit Suisse, the lead arrangers of financing.
Morgan Stanley is acting as financial adviser to Mavenir and
Andrews Kurth LLP, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP are its legal
counsel.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das and Leslie Adler)