Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West (13) goes up for the shot as he is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Reggie Evans (L) and guard Randy Foye during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Texas February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone/Files

Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West has been suspended indefinitely for a second time in two weeks because of an unspecified conduct issue, the National Basketball Association team said on Thursday.

West, an eight-year league veteran, was hit with his previous suspension nine days ago after the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 in a preseason game.

"We have suspended Delonte for conduct detrimental to the team," Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a statement.

"The suspension is effective immediately and no other statements will be issued."

West, a valuable bench player for Dallas last season, was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2010-11 campaign without pay after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

The 29-year-old, a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 draft, has played for four teams in eight seasons and has battled bipolar symptoms for much of his career. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating)