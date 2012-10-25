Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West has been suspended indefinitely for a second time in two weeks because of an unspecified conduct issue, the National Basketball Association team said on Thursday.
West, an eight-year league veteran, was hit with his previous suspension nine days ago after the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 in a preseason game.
"We have suspended Delonte for conduct detrimental to the team," Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a statement.
"The suspension is effective immediately and no other statements will be issued."
West, a valuable bench player for Dallas last season, was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2010-11 campaign without pay after pleading guilty to weapons charges.
The 29-year-old, a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 draft, has played for four teams in eight seasons and has battled bipolar symptoms for much of his career. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating)
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.