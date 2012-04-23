April 23 Insurance and hospitals group Max India
is looking to divest its polypropylene business for an
enterprise value of about 8 billion rupees ($153.6 million) as
part of plans to exit its non-core business, the Economic Times
reported on Monday.
The Delhi-based company is in advanced negotiations with at
least two overseas firms in Europe and the United States to sell
its polypropylene films business, the newspaper said, citing two
unnamed company officials.
"The transaction is expected to close sometime this
quarter," it said, citing one official.
The polypropylene business is expected to have contributed
about 7 billion rupees in revenue in the year ended March 31,
the report said.
Max India's spokesperson declined to comment to the
newspaper, while Reuters could not immediately reach company
officials.
($1 = 52.09 rupees)
(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)