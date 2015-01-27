MUMBAI Jan 27 Max India Ltd, which
has interests in areas including insurance and healthcare, said
its board had approved splitting the company into three
different entities to streamline the business structure and
sharpen focus.
Under the restructuring, Max India will be renamed Max
Financial Services Ltd, and will focus on the group's flagship
life insurance business, a joint venture between Max India and
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.
The second company will manage investments in the health and
related businesses, including Max Bupa Health Insurance, of
which 74-percent is owned by Max India Ltd and the rest by
British health insurance provider Bupa.
The group will also hive off its speciality packaging films
business into a separate company, Max India said in a statement
to stock exchanges on Tuesday.
Separately, Max India said the group will sell its clinical
research arm to a Canadian contract research firm for $1.5
million, as it was not able to scale up the business due to
regulatory challenges.
