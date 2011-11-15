BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit / (Loss) 580.1 vs (968.9)
Net Sales 18,060.6 vs 15,566.8
Results are consolidated.
NOTE: Max India runs hospitals and life insurance business. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says crude steel production of 1.4 million tonnes in may 17 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2swyRuK) Further company coverage: