Nov 14 British insurer Standard Life said
on Monday that India's insurance watchdog had "expressed
reservations" in accepting the current deal terms for the
purchase by its Indian joint venture of Max Life Insurance.
In August HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co (HDFC Life) agreed
to buy India's Max Life Insurance in an all-stock deal to create
the nation's top private life insurer valued at nearly $10
billion.
The deal is expected to kick-start consolidation in India's
lucrative insurance sector where relatively few people hold
insurance policies despite the country being the world's
second-most populous nation of 1.3 billion.
Standard Life said that Indian mortgage lender Housing
Development Finance Corp, which currently owns a
majority of HDFC Life, believes that the scheme of arrangement
submitted to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of
India (IRDAI) complied with all applicable laws.
The companies, which filed an application for IRDAI's
in-principle approval for the scheme in September, propose to
make suitable representations to the regulator, Standard Life
said.
The current terms of the deal involve Max Life being merged
into its parent company Max Financial Services, which
in turn would combine its entire life insurance business with
HDFC Life.
Analysts said regulators were likely to be concerned about
how customers would be impacted by having an insurer merge with
a non-insurer.
"There is no question that customers' interests would be
negatively affected," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a
note.
The deal is set to give Max Financial Services' shareholders
2.33 shares of HDFC Life for every Max Financial share held.
If it goes ahead, it would also give Standard Life about 24
percent of HDFC Life while Housing Development Finance Corp will
own a 42.5 percent stake.
