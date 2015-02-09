(Adds details, background, share movement)
Feb 9 Oil and gas company Max Petroleum Plc
said the slump in crude oil prices would render its
business insolvent unless it restructured its debt and secured a
significant investment, wiping out 86 percent of its market
value.
The board has not put the company into administration as
there was "reasonable prospect" that it could raise sufficient
refinancing, the company said in a statement.
"However, there is only a short period remaining to achieve
such a refinancing and if current efforts are unsuccessful then
the consequences will be negative for all stakeholders in the
company," Max said on Monday.
Max said that it was still in talks with creditor Sberbank
to restructure its debt. It is also in fresh talks with AGR
Energy Ltd for an equity investment that along with the
restructured debt would "render the company viable at current
oil prices."
The company, which began a review of its operations in July,
said it would no longer proceed with a 37.1 million pound ($56.6
million) share subscription deal with AGR Energy.
AGR Energy, an investment vehicle of the well-connected
Assaubayev family, would have controlled 51 percent of the
company by acquiring 2.26 billion new shares at 1.64 pence each.
The company's shares have since fallen sharply since Aug. 1,
just before the deal with AGR Energy was announced.
Max, which has most of its assets in Kazakhstan, received
shareholder approval for the plan in December, but warned at
that time that a continued slump in oil prices would hurt future
cash flows.
Energy companies across the globe have been forced to review
operations, cut jobs and shelve exploration programmes as crude
oil and commodities prices suffered steep falls.
Max shares were down 74 percent at 0.14 pence at 0906 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6555 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)