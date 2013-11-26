FRANKFURT Nov 26 Fifty-eight of the 73 stores
of insolvent German home improvement retailer Max Bahr are
likely to be saved in a deal with supermarket chain Globus, two
people familiar with the negotiations said on Tuesday.
Max Bahr was due to start clearance sales on Wednesday, like
those currently being held at stores of its parent company
Praktiker, which has also filed for insolvency.
But German group Globus has reached a last-minute agreement
with Royal Bank of Scotland, which owns 66 of Max Bahr's stores,
and contracts should be signed on Wednesday, one of the sources
said.
The second source said talks were still ongoing and that the
situation looked promising.
German newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt had earlier reported
the deal.
Praktiker shares, which have lost 98 percent of their value
over the past year, were up 12 percent at 0.028 euros ($0.04) at
1557 GMT.
RBS and Max Bahr's insolvency administrator declined to
comment. A Globus spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
Praktiker, whose blue and yellow branded stores selling
paints, tools and gardening products are a familiar sight in
Germany's out-of-town shopping centres, filed for insolvency in
July after talks with creditors failed.
The creditors had hoped that selling the more profitable Max
Bahr chain could help them recover some of their losses, but
those hopes died when Max Bahr also filed for insolvency.
Talks to sell Max Bahr to rival Hellweg failed last week
over demands from RBS. The administrator for Max
Bahr said at the time that 3,600 jobs were at risk.