Aug 13 Max Hypermarket India Private Ltd, part
of the Dubai-based Landmark Group, said it had tied up with
Dutch food retailer Spar International BV after its partnership
in India with France's Groupe Auchan SA ended due to
diffculties in complying with government foreign investment
rules.
Max Hypermarket and Spar will partner to operate about 30
stores across India and expect retail sales exceeding 300
million euros ($400.95 million) by 2019, the companies said.
Currently, Max and Auchan have 13 stores that will be
rebranded as Spar Hypermarkets, along with 20 new ones opening
over five years, the companies said.
Max Hypermarket and Spar were partners before, but decided
to part ways in 2012. (reut.rs/1vGZXLU)
Max said on Tuesday that it and Groupe Auchan could not
comply with Indian foreign direct investment regulations for
supermarkets and hypermarkets that required some existing stores
to be excluded from the joint venture.
