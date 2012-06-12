SINGAPORE, June 12 Maxi-Cash Financial Services
Corp Ltd is set to be the first pawn broker to debut on the
Singapore bourse as it launched an initial public offering to
raise S$16.8 million ($13 million) despite weak markets.
Maxi-Cash said in a statement on Tuesday it is selling 56
million new shares at S$0.30 each and aims to list them on
Singapore Exchange's secondary Catalist board. Trading is
expected to start on June 22.
Several large companies have pulled their planned IPOs on
Asian bourses in recent weeks as concerns about the euro zone
crisis and global growth hit markets.
The main Straits Times Index has fallen around 8
percent from the year's high of 3,035.8 points in mid-March.
Maxi-Cash has a network of pawnshops and retail outlets in
Singapore and reported revenue of S$87.7 million in 2011 fiscal
year, up from S$54.9 million in 2010 and S$10.0 million in 2009.
The company is a subsidiary of Aspial Corp, a
Singapore jeweller and property developer.
Canaccord Genuity Singapore Pte Ltd, formerly known as
Collins Stewart Pte Ltd, is the sponsor, underwriter and
placement agent for the IPO.
From the estimated net proceeds of around S$15.1 million,
Maxi-Cash aims to use S$6 million to expand in Singapore and the
balance will be for general corporate and working capital
requirements, it said.
($1 = 1.2827 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)