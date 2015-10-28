Oct 28 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc
is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc,
Bloomberg reported.
Maxim, which also received interest from Analog Devices Inc
, may not be willing to sell unless it gets a very high
premium, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter. (bloom.bg/1iitkP8)
Shares of Maxim, which had a market value of $10.9 billion
as of Tuesday, were up 5.3 percent at $40.50 in afternoon
trading.
Texas Instruments and Maxim could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)