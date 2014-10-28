LONDON Oct 28 Britain is set to pick U.S. group
Maximus Inc over UK-based Interserve Plc for a
contract worth around 500 million pounds ($806 million) to
assess whether benefits claimants are fit to work, a source with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Britain's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has been
searching for a service provider for months after French
incumbent Atos SE reached a financial settlement in
March to quit the contract earlier than scheduled next year.
Maximus had been bidding against Interserve for the
politically contentious task of assessing if the sick and
elderly are fit to work - part of an effort by Britain's
coalition government to shrink the country's welfare bill.
The source, who did not wish to be named, said the 3-1/2
year deal was worth around 500 million pounds.
A DWP spokesman would only say that the process was still
ongoing and that preferred bidder would be announced in due
course. Maximus and Interserve both declined to comment.
Atos's decision to quit its five-year contract early came
after the company said the system was not working. Its offices
had attracted protests and its staff had been subjected to abuse
over its decisions, a large proportion of which were overturned
on appeal.
According to its website, Maximus is an operator of
government health and human services programmes in the United
States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia.
