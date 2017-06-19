HONG KONG, June 19 Malaysian wireless carrier
Maxis Bhd plans to raise up to $406 million in a share
offering to pay down debt and finance the potential acquisition
of mobile phone waves, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term
sheet of the transaction.
The company is offering 300 million new shares in the
primary offering in an indicative range of 5.52–5.75 ringgit
each, putting the total deal at up to 1.73 billion ringgit
($406 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Maxis did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the share sale plan. The company earlier requested
trading of its shares to be halted, pending a material
announcement. It did not disclose further information.
($1 = 4.2660 ringgit)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)