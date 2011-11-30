KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia's Maxis Bhd
said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday:
* Q3 net profit down 10.6 percent to 537 million ringgit
($168.84 million) from 601 million ringgit a year ago.
* Competitive operating environment will create sustained
pressure on revenue growth and profitability; growth to be
driven by data and internet services.
* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation up 1.5 percent to 1.12 billion ringgit.
* Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to 110 ringgit in Q3
from 108 ringgit in Q2.
($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit)
