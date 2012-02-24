(Add new announcement on dividends)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 24 Malaysia's No.1
mobile phone operator by market capitalisation Maxis Bhd
said in a filing to the local stock exchange on
Friday:
*Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 47.5 percent to 900 million
Malaysian ringgit ($298.51 million) from 610 million ringgit a
year earlier largely due to the recognition of last mile
broadband tax incentive for the previous years and current year
*It added the lower net finance costs arising from reversal
of provision for site rectification and decommissioning works
also helped life profitability
*Revenue dropped 0.02 percent to 2.26 billion Malaysian
ringgit
*The company announced an interim single-tier tax exempt
dividend of eight sen a share, and also proposed a final
single-tier tax exempt dividend of eight sen a share
* Going forward, Maxis said it will continue its focus on
innovative product offerings and continue to focus on
operational efficiency, drive cost management initiatives and
optimise network utilisation
*Shares unchanged at 5.99 ringgit a share on Friday prior to
the earnings announcement
($1 = 3.0150 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)