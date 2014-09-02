MUMBAI, Sept 2 Malaysia's Maxis Communications
Bhd, charged by Indian police in a telecoms scandal, denied any
wrongdoing and said it would "vigorously" pursue all available
legal remedies to defend itself and one of its directors.
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charges
on Friday against a former minister, his media mogul brother and
Malaysian tycoon T. Ananda Krishnan over alleged graft to help
Maxis take control of an Indian mobile phone carrier in 2006.
Krishnan's Usaha Tegas Sdn. Bhd. is the biggest shareholder
in Maxis Communications (MCB). Augustus Ralph Marshall, an MCB
director, is also among those charged by Indian police.
"MCB categorically denies and rejects any allegation of
wrongdoing in this matter," the Malaysian company said in a
statement on Tuesday, adding that it would also be seeking
protection under an international investment treaty.
"MCB firmly believes that the allegations are totally
unfounded and the charge sheet has been filed without basis,"
the company said.
The charges, which include criminal conspiracy, are over
allegations that Dayanidhi Maran, then Indian telecoms minister,
helped MCB acquire a majority stake in mobile carrier Aircel
eight years ago in return for bribes, police say.
Separately, Astro All Asia Networks Ltd, also named in the
CBI charge sheet, denied any wrongdoing. It called the police
allegations "totally unfounded and baseless". Ananda Krishnan's
Usaha Tegas owns 42.3 percent of the company.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)