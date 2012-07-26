KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan is selling up to 375 million shares worth around 2.35 billion ringgit ($740.5 million) in the country's largest mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The shares are being priced at a range between 6.21 and 6.34 ringgit per share, the source said, representing a 3 to 5 percent discount to the closing price of 6.54 ringgit on Thursday.

Officials at Maxis were not immediately available for comment.

Ananda, Malaysia's second-richest man, has been selling some of his assets. The deal follows a $2.8 billion sale of his power assets, a proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator MEASAT Global in March and the sale of a minor stake in offshore oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd in April.

Ananda also plans to re-list its pay-TV firm Astro All Asia Networks by end-September in a deal that could fetch around $1.5 billion.

Malaysia recently sealed its status as Asia's top initial public offering destination this year following the listing of state-backed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd on Wednesday, the third biggest flotation so far in 2012 after Facebook Inc and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd .

CIMB and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunner on the Maxis share sale, the source added.