Oil prices fall on further rise in US drilling, signs of slowing demand
SINGAPORE, June 19 Oil prices fell early on Monday, weighed down by high supplies despite an OPEC-led initiative to cut production to tighten the market.
LONDON, Sept 20 Max Petroleum PLC : * Has completed drilling the dosnw-1 exploration well on the dossor north-west
prospect on block e * Well reached a total depth of 1,334 metres without encountering producible
hydrocarbons * Well will be plugged and abandoned
SINGAPORE, June 19 Oil prices fell early on Monday, weighed down by high supplies despite an OPEC-led initiative to cut production to tighten the market.
* Price wars concentrated in over-supplied northern provinces