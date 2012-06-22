* Says NUR-1 well drilling delayed
* In talks with lenders for additional funding
* Exploring debt and equity financing possibilities
* Shares fall 71 pct
By Monika Shinghal and Abhishek Takle
June 22 Max Petroleum Plc said it was
seeking additional funds to sustain exploration after drilling
at an exploration well in western Kazakhstan was further delayed
by a stuck drill pipe.
The Kazakhstan-focused oil producer's shares fell 71 percent
to a three-year low, with about 84 million shares changing hands
by 1021 GMT.
Max Petroleum, which is already facing delays at its NUR-1
exploration well, said it does not expect to reach the target
depth of 7,250 metres at the well before August.
"It's almost like the perfect storm basically. You have both
the funding issues and this second stuck pipe situation coming
together at a very critical time," Macquarie Research analyst
Mark Wilson said.
The company had expected the well, which was spudded late
last year, to reach its total depth in April but pushed the date
to June after drilling tools got stuck.
The company said it expects the well to cost about $43
million assuming it can resume drilling soon. The well was
originally expected to cost $33 million.
Merchant Securities analyst Brendan Long reduced his rating
on the stock to "sell" and said the company's financial leverage
would magnify its operational challenges.
CASH CRUNCH
The company said it was exploring debt and equity financing
and talking with its lenders including Macquarie Bank to
complete drilling before its exploration licence for Blocks A &
E expires in March next year.
"These discussions to date have been impacted by market
conditions, as well as recent regulatory changes in Kazakhstan
that currently prevent the company from completing a
conventional equity offering," the company said.
Max Petroleum and Macquarie Bank would review the borrowing
threshold on their existing credit facility and monthly
amortization payments beginning in July.
"Their initial position for finding the money has to come
from the debt facility in discussion with Macquarie, that's the
first point of call," Wilson said.
"Without equity raising it would have to either be a farm-in
by some company or a sale of all or some of the assets."
They were down 55 percent at 3.93 pence at 0855 GMT on
Friday on the London Stock Exchange.