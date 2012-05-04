* BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan to underwrite IPO
May 4 Maxum Energy Logistics Partners LP, which
markets and distributes refined petroleum products, filed with
U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $230 million in an
initial public offering of its common stock.
In a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities
and Exchange Commission, Maxum Energy Logistics said
BofA-Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities were underwriting
the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many common units the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "MXLP."
The partnership, which distributes its products to the
drilling, exploration and production and coal mining industries,
counts Chesapeake Energy Corp, Devon Energy Corp
and Arch Coal Inc among its customers.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.