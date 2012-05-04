* BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan to underwrite IPO

May 4 Maxum Energy Logistics Partners LP, which markets and distributes refined petroleum products, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

In a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, Maxum Energy Logistics said BofA-Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities were underwriting the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many common units the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MXLP."

The partnership, which distributes its products to the drilling, exploration and production and coal mining industries, counts Chesapeake Energy Corp, Devon Energy Corp and Arch Coal Inc among its customers.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.