By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 A woman who claimed that New
York financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her for sex when she
was a teenager may pursue a lawsuit accusing British socialite
Ghislaine Maxwell of defamation for calling her allegations
lies, a U.S. judge ruled.
In a decision on Monday night, U.S. District Judge Robert
Sweet in Manhattan denied Maxwell's request to dismiss Virginia
Giuffre's lawsuit.
Maxwell had argued that she was simply defending herself
against allegations that she helped set up the encounters.
But the judge said that to suggest Giuffre lied about being
sexually assaulted as a minor "alleges something deeply
disturbing about the character of an individual willing to be
publicly dishonest about such a reprehensible crime."
Lawyers for Maxwell and Giuffre did not immediately respond
on Tuesday to requests for comment.
Epstein spent a year in jail after pleading guilty in 2008
to procuring an underage girl for prostitution. He is not a
defendant in Giuffre's lawsuit. His lawyer declined to comment.
Giuffre, now in her 30s, claimed that Maxwell recruited her
into Epstein's circle, where she said Epstein forced her to have
sex with him and friends like Britain's Prince Andrew.
A lawyer for Epstein has called the trafficking allegations
old and discredited. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations
concerning him.
Giuffre sued over statements in January 2015 by Maxwell's
agent, and later referred to by Maxwell, that said her
allegations "against Ghislaine Maxwell are untrue" and have been
"shown to be untrue," and that her "claims are obvious lies."
Sweet said such statements could support a defamation claim
if Giuffre could prove it.
"Society takes accusations of pedophilia and sexual abuse
sufficiently seriously that it is plausible to allege that to
claim an individual has made false accusations of underage sex
abuse would expose that individual to public contempt, ridicule,
aversion, and disgrace in the minds of right-thinking persons,"
the judge wrote.
Sweet distinguished the case from the Jan. 21 dismissal of a
defamation lawsuit by Renita Hill against comedian Bill Cosby
and his representatives after she accused him of sexual assault.
The judge said Hill's case differed because the statements
in question were that the sexual assault allegations were merely
unsubstantiated. He called the difference "slight but
significant," because both true and false allegations could be
described accurately as "unsubstantiated."
The case is Giuffre v. Maxwell, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-07433.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and David Ingram; Editing by
Bill Rigby)