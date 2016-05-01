PARIS May 1 French far-right veteran Jean-Marie
Le Pen on Sunday said his daughter Marine was doomed to lose in
presidential elections next year, throwing the spotlight on
their family feud at the National Front's May 1st celebrations.
Marine Le Pen forced her father, the FN's founder, out of
the party last year over comments playing down the Nazi
Holocaust. The feud burst into the open after she had sought to
soften the anti-immigration party's image to help her quest for
power.
"I say it with gravity and sadness but since there have been
no efforts (on her part) for reconciliation, the FN president
will lose in the second round and maybe even in the first,"
Jean-Marie Le Pen told reporters at a Paris ceremony before a
statue of Joan of Arc.
For the first time, Le Pen father and daughter paid homage
separately to the 15th century martyr, who is regularly invoked
by the FN as a nationalist symbol, after the 87-year-old
gate-crashed a May Day event last year for his daughter, making
an unscripted and unwelcome appearance on stage.
Jean-Marie Le Pen was party chief until he passed the helm
to his daughter in 2011 but they later fell out over political
strategy.
Unlike her maverick father, Marine is not content with
attracting protest votes and targets power. Following a strategy
of "de-demonisation", she has sought to make the FN a mainstream
party and more politically respectable - something her father
regards as a mistake.
Marine's growing popularity has not suffered from her
father's expulsion. But while polls see her topping the first
round of the presidential elections in April next year, she is
seen losing the run-off to former prime minister Alain Juppe
from the centre-right Les Republicains party.
Socialist President Francois Hollande would not qualify for
the run-off, polls show.
Though it is improving its scores election after election,
the FN is struggling to transform this into victories. The
latest upset came in regional elections in December where it won
no constituency despite leading in the first round.
After being uncharacteristically quiet since the December
upset, Marine told a crowd of 2,000 at an indoors rally on
Sunday that she wanted to do politics differently.
"I want to be away from the Paris political swamp as much as
possible," she said, adding that she would focus on debating
with voters and using social media.
"With you, with your strength, your energy, we will make the
impossible possible", she told voters, who applauded cheering
"Marine, President".
(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth)