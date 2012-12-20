* Ancient Maya calendar cycle ends on Dec. 21
* Scientists dismiss rumors, fears of disaster striking
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 20 NASA is so sure
there will be a Dec. 22, 2012, it has already posted a YouTube
video titled "Why the World Didn't End Yesterday."
Scientists say rumors on social media and the Internet of
Earth's premature demise have been prompted by a
misunderstanding of the ancient Maya calendar, which runs
through Dec. 21, 2012.
"It's just the end of the cycle and the beginning of the new
one. It's just like on Dec. 31, our calendar comes to an end,
but a new calendar for the next year begins on Jan. 1," Don
Yeomans, head of NASA's Near-Earth Object program at the Jet
Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., said in a separate
YouTube video.
According to the story circulating on the Internet, an
enormous rogue planet called Niburu is on a collision course
with Earth.
"If it were, we would have seen it long ago and it if were
invisible somehow, we would have seen its effects on the
neighboring planets. Thousands of astronomers who scan the night
skies on a daily basis have not seen this," Yeomans said.
Still, thousands of mystics and New Age dreamers have
descended on ancient Maya temples across Mexico and Central
America hoping to witness the birth of a new era when the day
dubbed "end of the world" dawns on Friday.
So is NASA covering up to prevent panic?
"Can you imagine thousands of astronomers keeping the same
secret from the public for several years?" Yeomans said.
Initially, Niburu, also known as Planet X, was to impact in
May 2003, but when that didn't happen the doomsday date was
moved to coincide with the end of one of the cycles of the
ancient calendar at winter solstice -- Dec. 21, 2012.
Other celestial events that will not be happening: a
planetary alignment causing a massive tidal surge or a total
blackout of Earth; a reversal in Earth's rotation; an impact by
a giant asteroid; a giant solar storm.
"Since the beginning of recorded time, there have been
literally hundreds of thousands of predictions for the end of
the world," Yeomans said. "We're still here."
(Editing by Kevin Gray and M.D. Golan)