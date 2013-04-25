By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, April 25
ABU DHABI, April 25 Indonesia's Mayapada Group
is planning a stock market listing for its media business within
three years to raise finance and improve corporate governance,
its founder said.
"We plan in the coming two to three years to float the media
subsidiary - television, newspaper, magazine. Our aim is not
just to raise capital but to make the company transparent and
have good governance," Indonesian tycoon Tahir told Reuters in
an interview in Abu Dhabi.
He declined to say how much the group planned to raise
through the initial public offering (IPO) in Indonesia, or what
it would spend the money on.
The group already has three listed companies - a bank, a
hospital and a duty-free business. It has no plans to take its
property business public, said Tahir who, like many in
Indonesia, uses only one name.
Tahir said the group was confident of raising 1 trillion
rupiah in a rights issue around June this year for PT Bank
Mayapada Internasional.
"We have a bank of investors, both institutional and
individual and will be completing the rights issue around June
for the bank," he said, without naming the investors. Bank
Mayapada, founded in 1990, is controlled by Tahir via his group.
The rights issue will help raise the bank's capital adequacy
ratio (CAR) to previous levels of 15 percent from the current 12
percent, he said. The bank's CAR had touched 16-18 percent
previously but dropped due to fast growth of its assets.
Asked about a planned rights issue for the group's hotel
business, Tahir said this had been postponed to the end of May
following a disagreement over the terms with Goldman Sachs,
which had said it would subscribe to the issue.
Tahir, also chairman of the Tahir Foundation in Indonesia,
was in Abu Dhabi to partner the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
and jointly commit $200 million - $100 million each - towards
achieving the United Nation's Millennium Development Goals.
