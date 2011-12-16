BRIEF-Legal & General Group's estimated solvency II surplus at 7 bln stg
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd said on Friday it has identified its Group Chief Financial Officer Khairussaleh Ramli to be President Director of Bank Internasional Indonesia.
The appointment is subject to approval from Bank Indonesia and the shareholders of the Indonesian bank, it said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; editing by Liau Y-Sing)
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
* Says its insurance unit plans to issue T$15 billion ($496.23 million) bonds