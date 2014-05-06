KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Indonesian airline Garuda
Indonesia Tbk has secured $100 million in financing
from Maybank Islamic Bhd to fund its operations and
expansion, the Malaysian bank said on Tuesday.
The Musyarakah-based loan, which will be Indonesia's largest
bilateral Islamic financing, has a tenure of 3 years and will be
issued through Maybank's Indonesian unit, PT Bank Internasional
Indonesia Tbk, Maybank said in a statement.
"The partnership in financing demonstrates BII's continuous
support for Garuda Indonesia as we are growing our business,"
said Garuda's chief executive officer Emirsyah Satar.
"We are honored that this is the first and only Islamic
financing done between a bank and an airline in Indonesia", he
added.
Maybank Islamic is the largest Islamic bank in Southeast
Asia, and is a unit of Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd.
Garuda Indonesia posted a net loss of $163.9 million in its
first quarter ended March, compared with a loss of $33.75
million in the same period a year earlier, as the airline
continued to struggle with rising competition.
($1 = 3.2505 Malaysian ringgit)
