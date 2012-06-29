KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 Malaysia's top lender
Maybank is prepared to locally incorporate its retail
operations in Singapore if the city state's government requires
it, a top company official said on Friday.
Chief Executive Abdul Wahid Omar said Maybank was waiting
for more clarity on the new rules announced by Deputy Prime
Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday in a speech to
bankers attending an industry dinner.
Shanmugaratnam said foreign banks with a large share of
deposits in the city-state will be required to locally
incoporate their retail operations, a move that will force
lenders like Maybank to commit capital there.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu, Writing by Niluksi Koswanage;
Editing by Kim Coghill)