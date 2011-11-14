(Adds details from statement)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 14 Malaysia's Malayan
Banking Bhd reported on Monday a 25 percent increase
in its first-quarter net profit to 1.28 billion ringgit ($409.4
million), riding on the region's economic growth.
Malaysian banks have reported healthy earnings in recent
quarters, thanks to steady economic growth in the region
particularly in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, but weakening
global economic conditions could signal rough times ahead for
the lenders.
"While we remain cautious of possible impact from any
weakening in external demand and will be vigilant in our
monitoring, we are cognizant of areas where growth remains
strong," Maybank's chief executive Abdul Wahid Omar said in a
statement.
Maybank, the country's top lender, also warned that net
interest margins, or the difference between what a bank pays out
to depositors and what it takes in from making loans, remained
under pressure, falling another 23 basis points to 2.46 percent
during the quarter.
Maybank said its revenue rose 21 percent to 6.1 billion
ringgit while profit before tax was up by a quarter to 1.8
billion ringgit for the three months to end-September 2011.
The bank said it attributed the improved performance to
better all-round contributions from its business divisions,
except insurance, which saw a significant decline of 72 percent
from the previous quarter.
In July this year, the bank had announced a change in its
financial year end, from June 30 to Dec 31. The first new
financial year would end on Dec 31 2011 with a shorter 6-month
period from July 1 2011 to 31 Dec 2011.
CIMB Group, the country's second-largest lender,
reported a second-quarter profit increase of 9 percent in August
and said it was growing increasingly cautious, owing to the
threat of a double-dip recession.
Thirteen out of 23 analysts tracked by Thomson I/B/E/S have
either a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy' on Maybank, seven have 'Holds'
and three 'Sells'.
Maybank's shares were up 0.1 percent at 8.25 ringgit by the
midday break, versus the broader market's 0.7 percent
gain.
($1 = 3.142 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)