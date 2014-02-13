KUALA LUMPUR Feb 13 Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank), Malaysia's biggest lender by assets, said
it has appointed John Chong to head its investment banking unit.
Chong replaces Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who resigned as Maybank
Investment Bank's chief executive officer last September to join
closest rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd as head of
investment banking.
Chong, 46, was previously Maybank Investment Bank's deputy
chief and had assumed the role as interim officer-in-charge of
the investment bank and acting head of Maybank Kim Eng Group
after Tengku Zafrul's departure.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Supriya Kurane)