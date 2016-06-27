KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) said on Monday that it jointly led a
consortium of lenders to provide the first syndicated
Shariah-compliant construction financing in New York City
totalling $219 million.
Maybank, Malaysia's largest lender by assets, said in a
statement that the financing was for development of a 43-storey
luxury building called Tribeca condominium tower in Manhattan,
developed by Soho Properties.
Construction of the 665-foot tall tower will commence in
mid-2016 and is scheduled for completion in 2018, the bank said
in a statement.
Maybank was the joint lead arranger in the deal along with
Kuwait's Warba Bank, and included lenders Intesa Sanpaolo of
Italy and an affiliate of MSD Partners, L.P. of the United
States.
The financing comprised a $174 million senior construction
loan and a $45 million mezzanine loan, the statement added.
