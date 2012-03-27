SINGAPORE, March 27 The Singapore stock broker
bought by Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is losing four
of its 10 Singapore-based analysts, sources said, potentially
making it harder for the Malaysian lender to get a strong
foothold in the city-state.
The four Maybank Kim Eng analysts resigned in the last two
weeks, the sources said. They include Rohan Suppiah, a six-year
veteran of the brokerage who covers airlines as well as offshore
and marine stocks.
"As a financial institution, we experience departures from
time to time especially at this time of the year. We do not
believe that the departures are motivated by any considerations
unique to Maybank Kim Eng," Pauline Koh, head of marketing at
Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd, told Reuters in an email.
Maybank, Malaysia's largest lender by assets, bought Kim Eng
Holdings for $1.4 billion early last year in a move to
strengthen its presence in the regional stock broking industry
and diversify the lender's source of overseas revenue.
Maybank Kim Eng has offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong
Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Vietnam, London
and New York, according to its website.
It offers a range of services such as retail and
institutional securities broking, research, corporate finance
and equity capital markets.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)