KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, said on
Monday it commenced branch operations in Myanmar, becoming the
first and only Malaysian bank to open a branch in that country.
Maybank, Southeast Asia's fourth largest bank, is one of the
foreign banks ranging from Japan's Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ
Ltd to Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation Ltd that have gained a presence in
Myanmar.
In October, government granted nine foreign banks coveted
licences to operate on a limited basis, its biggest move to date
to bring in much needed foreign capital to a fast-growing
economy.
