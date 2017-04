KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, posted on Wednesday an 8 pct fall in third-quarter net profit, mainly hurt by lower non-interest income and weaker performance at its insurance and takaful businesses.

Net profit for July-September was 1.61 billion ringgit ($480.60 million) compared with 1.75 billion ringgit a year earlier, Maybank said in a stock exchange filing. (1 US dollar = 3.3500 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)