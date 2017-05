KUALA LUMPUR May 28 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's biggest bank by assets, posted on Thursday a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter profit, driven by growth in loans, advances and financing.

Net profit for January-March was 1.7 billion ringgit ($466.65 million) compared with 1.6 billion ringgit a year ago, Maybank said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue rose 9.9 percent to 9.18 billion ringgit.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1FEvwrP ($1 = 3.6430 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)