KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly net
profit as Malaysia's largest lender by assets benefited from the
sale of its Papua New Guinea operations.
Profit for July-September rose to 1.90 billion ringgit
($449 million) from 1.61 billion ringgit a year earlier, Maybank
said. Net interest income rose to a record 2.9 billion ringgit,
while revenue climbed 27.4 percent to 11.38 billion ringgit.
"Given the expected headwinds that will remain in the coming
year, we will also re-double our efforts to raise operational
and capital efficiencies, as well as leverage growth
opportunities throughout this region," Abdul Farid Alias,
Maybank's group CEO said in a statement.
Maybank, which is also Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank,
faces a challenging environment this year as economic growth
slows and currencies depreciate. At home, the lender expects
private consumption growth to weaken due to the implementation
of a goods and services tax (GST) in April and high household
leverage.
This week, smaller rival CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
reported a 9.7 percent decline in quarterly net
profit.
($1 = 4.2120 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga)