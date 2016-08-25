KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) forecast on Thursday that domestic loans growth would slow, as it posted a 27 percent drop in second-quarter net profit due to a surge in allowances for impairments.

Maybank said in a statement that loans growth in Malaysia will likely continue to moderate to 6-7 percent this year from 7-8 percent in 2015 on the back of easing household loans growth.

Net profit slid to 1.16 billion ringgit ($287.77 million) for the April-June quarter from 1.58 billion ringgit a year ago.

Allowances for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing jumped to 982 million ringgit in the second quarter from 301 million ringgit in the same period last year.

Net interest income for the quarter rose 7.5 percent to 2.88 billion ringgit due to growth in the group's gross loans, advances and financing, the lender said. ($1 = 4.0310 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)