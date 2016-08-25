* Q2 profit down 27 pct, in 3rd straight quarterly decline
* Allowances for impairment losses triple
* Another central bank rate cut possible - group CEO
(Adds comments on loans growth, oil and gas sector)
By Liz Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 Malaysia's biggest lender
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Thursday it is
keeping a close watch on loans made to the oil and gas sector,
after posting a 27 percent drop in quarterly net profit as
allowances for loan impairment losses tripled.
Slowing loan growth in Malaysia and higher provisioning for
loan impairments across the region due to rising risks in
industries such as oil and gas have hurt Southeast Asia's fourth
largest bank by assets.
"We will... remain vigilant and maintain proactive
management of asset quality while building our capital and
liquidity positions," Group CEO Abdul Farid Alias said in a
statement.
Net profit slid to 1.16 billion ringgit ($288.70 million)
for the April-June quarter from 1.58 billion ringgit a year ago.
Net interest income rose 7.5 percent to 2.88 billion ringgit.
The bank saw allowances for impairment losses jump to 982
million ringgit in the quarter from 301 million ringgit in the
same period last year.
Group CFO Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said Maybank was also
monitoring the oil and gas sector. About 3.75 percent of the
group's total loans were in that sector, he said.
"We are monitoring the sector closely in Malaysia and
Singapore," Amirul told reporters.
Analysts have said Maybank has exposure to Swiber Holdings
, which last month became the biggest Singapore
business to fall victim to the oil price slump. Amirul declined
to comment on the bank's exposure to Swiber.
Malaysian oil and gas service provider Perisai Petroleum
Teknologi is also facing financial challenges.
Maybank said loans growth at home will likely continue to
moderate to 6-7 percent this year from 7-8 percent in 2015 on
the back of easing household loans growth.
It maintained its overall 2016 loans growth forecast of 8-9
percent. Maybank had seen 12 percent growth in the previous
year.
Maybank's CEO did not rule out another 25-basis-point rate
cut by the central bank this year, adding that the cuts could
drive loan growth for the lender.
Last month, Bank Negara Malaysia surprised markets by
cutting its overnight interest rate by 25 basis
points to 3.00 percent, the country's first rate cut since 2009.
($1 = 4.0180 ringgit)
(Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)