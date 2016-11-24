* Maybank Q3 profit 1.8 bln rgt vs 1.9 bln rgt year earlier
* Net interest income lower at 2.83 bln ringgit
* Weaker loan growth, ringgit to affect banks' profitability
* Slow pace of credit growth to continue for 12-18 mths -
analyst
(Recasts, adds comments, outlook, Thomson Reuters data)
By Liz Lee and Sumeet Chatterjee
KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, Nov 24 Leading Malaysian
banks' deposits and loans posted their weakest average growth in
at least two-and-a-half years in the third quarter, with the
fragile ringgit currency and growing economic uncertainties set
to put more pressure on profitability.
The growing pressure on banks' bottom lines comes as
Malaysia's economy is being buffeted by slumping commodity
prices and a political and financial scandal at state fund
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Analysts said that while the ringgit's slump to a near
14-month low will not have a direct impact on local banks due to
their limited dollar exposure, it would add to their asset
quality woes as it affects corporate sector profitability.
"Within the banking system, we see a sharp decline in loan
growth from a year ago, reflecting the weaker sentiment evident
among corporates and consumers," said Simon Chen, vice-president
and senior analyst at rating agency Moody's.
"Our view is that this slow pace of credit growth will
persist over the next 12-18 months. We do not expect a
significant pick-up in business loan growth, given the
challenging external environment."
The average loan growth at seven of Malaysia's top 10 banks,
including Malayan Banking Bhd and Public Bank Bhd, was 1.2
percent in the September quarter, its weakest since at least the
March quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bank deposits grew an average 1.8 percent in the latest
quarter, also the weakest rate of growth since at least the
March quarter of 2014, the data showed. Comparable historical
data for some banks was not available beyond 2014.
Underscoring the challenges for the sector, the country's
biggest lender Maybank on Thursday posted a fall in
third-quarter profit and cut its loan growth projection for the
current financial year.
The lender's fourth straight quarterly drop in profit comes
amid slowing loan growth at home and exposure to the oil and gas
industry that has been hit by falling prices.
Maybank lowered the full-year estimate for loan growth to
2-3 percent from its initial forecast of 8-9 percent, and also
cut the forecast for return on equity to 10.5-11 percent from
previous guidance of 11-12 percent due to "selective asset
growth".
"We are mindful of potential asset quality weakness in a
slowing economic growth environment in some of our key operating
markets," Maybank said in a statement.
ASSET QUALITY
Malaysian banks, which have traditionally enjoyed strong
capital buffers and stable asset quality, have seen their bad
loans rising in the last few quarters as some of their exposure
to the oil and gas industry took a hit from falling prices.
Malaysian oil and gas service provider Petroleum Teknologi
Bhd's default on a S$125 million ($91.3 million) bond
in October highlights that pressure on the asset quality of
local banks will remain, some analysts said.
Adding to asset quality concerns is the ringgit, which has
slumped 7 percent over the last two weeks - the worst performing
currency in Asia.
"If ... we continue to see further volatility in the ringgit
leading to more pain for the corporate sector because of a
further weakening in topline growth, then I think cash flows for
the corporate sector may deteriorate," said Moody's Chen.
"Such a situation could slowly lead to asset quality
challenges for the banking system."
(Addtiional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bangalore; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)