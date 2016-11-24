(Corrects to clarify reason for profit fall in paragraph 1 and
headline)
Kuala Lumpur Nov 24 Malaysia's biggest lender
Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) posted a fall in
third-quarter profit due to a lower tax charge in the same
period a year earlier.
Net profit for July-September was 1.795 billion ringgit
($402.9 million), the fourth quarterly decline in a row, and 5.4
percent lower than 1.898 billion ringgit a year earlier.
Net interest income for the quarter declined 2.4 percent to
2.83 billion ringgit.
The group clocked a quarterly revenue of 11.3 billion
ringgit.
Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated net income of 1.08
billion ringgit and revenue of 5.42 billion ringgit for the
quarter.
($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)