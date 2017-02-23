HONG KONG Feb 23 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
reported a 43 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit on Thursday, as Malaysia's largest lender by assets
boosted loan growth while investment income rose.
Profit for October-December reached 2.36 billion ringgit
($530.81 million) from 1.65 billion ringgit a year earlier. That
compared with analysts' estimate of 1.84 billion ringgit,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Net interest income rose 1 percent to 2.96 billion ringgit
from 2.93 billion ringgit a year earlier, the bank said in a
statement to the stock exchange.
($1 = 4.4460 ringgit)
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional
reporting Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Christopher Cushing)