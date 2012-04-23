BANGKOK, April 23 Malaysia's top lender Malayan
Banking Bhd (Maybank) is exploring a bank business
opportunity in Thailand but it is not in active talks about
acquiring a stake in TMB bank Pcl, its chief executive
said on Monday.
"We are not in any active discussion," Maybank CEO Abdul
Wahid Omar told reporters when asked if it planned to buy a
stake in TMB.
He was in Bangkok to join with its brokerage unit Maybank
Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl to announce the
strategy of its investment banking business in Thailand.
Reuters cited sources as saying that ING was putting its 31
percent stake in TMB, Thailand's seventh-largest lender, up for
sale as the Dutch financial services group pushed ahead with
Asian divestment.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Martin Petty)