BANGKOK Jan 19 Maybank Kim Eng Securities
(Thailand) Pcl:
* Plans to bring 5-6 initial public offerings (IPOs) to the
market including property funds in 2012, Chief Executive Officer
Montree Sornpaisarn told reporters
* Expects higher average daily trade on the Thai stock
market at 30 billion baht ($945 million) this year. The Stock
Exchange of Thailand had said its daily turnover was 29 billion
baht in 2011
* Aims to raise its brokerage market share to 13 percent
this year from 11.8 percent in 2011 and maintain its market
leader position
($1 = 31.7600 Thai baht)
