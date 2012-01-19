BANGKOK Jan 19 Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl:

* Plans to bring 5-6 initial public offerings (IPOs) to the market including property funds in 2012, Chief Executive Officer Montree Sornpaisarn told reporters

* Expects higher average daily trade on the Thai stock market at 30 billion baht ($945 million) this year. The Stock Exchange of Thailand had said its daily turnover was 29 billion baht in 2011

* Aims to raise its brokerage market share to 13 percent this year from 11.8 percent in 2011 and maintain its market leader position ($1 = 31.7600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)