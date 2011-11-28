BANGKOK Nov 28 Thai Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl:

* Expects 2011 net profit to be lower than 2010 due to impact from flooding, which forced the top Thai broker to temporarily close some branches, Chief Executive Montree Sornpaisarn told reporters

* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than this year, when its market share is likely to be lower than last year

* Kim Eng Thai unit was recently renamed Maybank Kim Eng after Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) acquired its Singapore parent earlier this year

* The broker reported a nine-month net profit of 547 million baht ($17 million), versus 563 million baht a year earlier($1 = 31.28 Baht)

(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)