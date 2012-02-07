BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty increases qtrly dividend to $0.20 per share
* Mack-Cali Realty corporation declares increased quarterly cash dividend
BANGKOK Feb 7 Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl:
* Aims for 20 percent revenue growth annually for five years starting from 2012, Chief Executive Officer Montree Sornpaisarn told Reuters
* The broker is still on the lookout for merger opportunities as planned to expand its business. However, nothing has materialised so far, he added.
($1 = 30.96 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty)
SAO PAULO, June 12 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has canceled a depositary receipts program in Argentina, focusing trading of the bank's shares in Brazil and the United States.