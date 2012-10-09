Oct 9 Infrastructure and maintenance company May
Gurney Integrated Services Plc said trading in the
first half has been in line with its expectations and that the
issues highlighted last month are being addressed.
The company, which helps maintain Britain's highways, rail
and utilities services, issued a profit warning last month and
said Philip Fellowes-Prynne, its chief executive of four years,
would leave the company immediately.
"Plans are in place to address the issues we highlighted in
September," said Interim Chief Executive Willie MacDiarmid.
The company said it had been awarded a seven-year contract
extension with the Somerset Waste Partnership, valued at up to
100 million pounds ($160.25 million).
The company said in March that its facility services
segment, which caters to local authorities involved in the
education sector, was underperforming. It later said it expected
to take a related one-off charge of 10 million pounds at the end
of the year.
The company said last month that target margins had not been
achieved for contracts related to its MaGos business, which
provides waste and recycling services, and added that its
utilities business in Scotland was facing challenges after its
client, Scotia Gas Networks, planned to reduce its outsourcing.
May Gurney shares closed at 126.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.