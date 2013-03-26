March 26 British construction company Costain
Plc will acquire infrastructure and maintenance company
May Gurney Integrated Services Plc for about 177
million pounds (US$268.23 million) in an all share deal, the
companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Each May Gurney shareholder will receive 0.8275 of a new
Costain share, or about 252 pence per share, a premium of 37
percent to May Gurney's close on Tuesday.
Costain expects the deal to enhance earnings by double
digits for the year ending Dec. 31, 2014.
The combined company will be led by current Costain Chief
Executive Andrew Wylie and will be renamed Costain May Gurney
Plc, the joint statement said.
Costain, which builds and maintains highways, rail stations
and airports, reported in early March a 16 percent rise in
full-year adjusted profit.
May Gurney helps maintain Britain's highways, rail and
utilities services.
Costain, which has a market value of 201 million pounds,
said it has the backing of shareholders representing 32.5
percent of May Gurney.
Rothschild was the financial adviser to Costain. Canaccord
Genuity advised May Gurney.
Costain's shares closed at 305 pence on Tuesday on the
London Stock Exchange. May Gurney's shares closed at 184.5 pence