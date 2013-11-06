Nov 6 Michael Bloomberg is planning to return to
the company he founded, taking an active role at its opinion
site, according to a report on the website Capital New York.
Bloomberg will write for Bloomberg View and will perhaps
take the title of chairman of commentary and editorial site, the
report said, citing unnamed sources.
The outgoing mayor of New York City started the news and
financial information company Bloomberg LP more than 30 years
ago and built it into a multi-billion business. He stepped aside
from running the company when he sought New York City's top
job, which he held for three terms.
Bloomberg will be succeeded by Bill de Blasio, who won the
mayoral election on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Bloomberg LP referred a request for comment
to the mayor's office, which declined comment.
Bloomberg LP competes with Thomson Reuters.